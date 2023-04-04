In spite of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (NYSE:BXSL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) closed at $24.70 down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $24.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715711 shares were traded. BXSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Janney on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $26 previously.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Marshall Brad bought 7,900 shares for $23.88 per share. The transaction valued at 188,621 led to the insider holds 203,184 shares of the business.

Rubenstein Katherine bought 3,359 shares of BXSL for $80,045 on Nov 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,359 shares after completing the transaction at $23.83 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Marshall Brad, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 100 shares for $23.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,389 and bolstered with 203,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BXSL has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 848.51k over the past ten days. A total of 160.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXSL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 149.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 63.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $257.8M to a low estimate of $227.89M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $203.21M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.49M, an increase of 35.00% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.69M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.23M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $897.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.