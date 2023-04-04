In spite of Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $108.53 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $108.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175286 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.81.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $91 from $141 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $380 to $140.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $165.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 02, 2023, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 45,207 shares for $119.37 per share. The transaction valued at 5,396,367 led to the insider holds 615,269 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $513,450 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 585,975 shares after completing the transaction at $102.69 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Dixon Robert D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $97.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 194,550 and bolstered with 8,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $328.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNRC has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 62.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 5.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.83 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $7.28, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.24 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $996.3M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $946.99M, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $845.31M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.