In spite of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) closed at $108.90 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $109.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2050371 shares were traded. HZNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $139 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares for $113.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,066,323 led to the insider holds 56,338 shares of the business.

Cox Aaron sold 36,148 shares of HZNP for $4,090,847 on Jan 13. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 277 shares after completing the transaction at $113.17 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,368 shares for $113.10 each. As a result, the insider received 380,921 and left with 36,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $117.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HZNP has traded an average of 2.41M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 226.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.96M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 6.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $922.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $935M to a low estimate of $912.75M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $894.9M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $845.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.