In the case of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS), what’s next?

The closing price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) was $3.06 for the day, up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617948 shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0050.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5325.

Shares Statistics:

ABUS traded an average of 904.60K shares per day over the past three months and 638.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.15M. Insiders hold about 25.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3M to a low estimate of $5.32M. As of the current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.21M, an estimated increase of 92.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.5M, a decrease of -56.30% less than the figure of $92.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.99M, up 254.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.6M and the low estimate is $11.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.