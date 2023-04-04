In the case of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN), what’s next?

The closing price of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) was $30.19 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $30.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572781 shares were traded. TITN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TITN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On November 24, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $41.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Erickson Stan K. bought 3,000 shares for $29.67 per share. The transaction valued at 89,010 led to the insider holds 39,031 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TITN has reached a high of $47.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.21.

Shares Statistics:

TITN traded an average of 313.55K shares per day over the past three months and 461.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.04M. Insiders hold about 11.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TITN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 501.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 504.12k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.12 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $706.1M to a low estimate of $650.2M. As of the current estimate, Titan Machinery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $507.6M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $569.37M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TITN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.61B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.