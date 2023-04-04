In What Direction Will CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) was $45.28 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $45.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931315 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

On March 07, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $46.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on March 07, 2023, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $44.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,111,504 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,206,243 on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 375,988 shares after completing the transaction at $48.25 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $51.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,798 and left with 369,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2897.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.41.

Shares Statistics:

CRSP traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 978k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 10.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.75% and a Short% of Float of 14.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$2.66, while EPS last year was -$1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.36, with high estimates of -$1.89 and low estimates of -$2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8 and -$9.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.14. EPS for the following year is -$8.13, with 26 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$11.97.