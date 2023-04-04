In What Direction Will Entegris Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) was $78.70 for the day, down -4.04% from the previous closing price of $82.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1886684 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $92 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $86 to $100.

On January 04, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 04, 2023, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when GRAVES GREGORY B sold 8,073 shares for $82.19 per share. The transaction valued at 663,509 led to the insider holds 19,703 shares of the business.

Haris Clinton M. sold 11,344 shares of ENTG for $991,352 on Feb 16. The SVP & President, MC Division now owns 41,290 shares after completing the transaction at $87.39 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, GRAVES GREGORY B, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 3,691 shares for $83.72 each. As a result, the insider received 309,023 and left with 33,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $132.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.80.

Shares Statistics:

ENTG traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.90M. Shares short for ENTG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 8.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.79 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.82 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $963.86M to a low estimate of $939.6M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $635.2M, an estimated increase of 49.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $913.51M, an increase of 40.60% less than the figure of $49.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $948.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $889.62M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.