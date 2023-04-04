In What Direction Will Ocugen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Goes From Here?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed the day trading at $0.86 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2727006 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8562.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0403, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7449.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCGN traded about 6.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCGN traded about 4.83M shares per day. A total of 220.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.97M with a Short Ratio of 50.88M, compared to 40.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.55% and a Short% of Float of 27.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.5.