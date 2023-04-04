INSP (Inspire Medical Systems Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) closed at $227.96 down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $234.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670079 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2700.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On December 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $308.

On December 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $287.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 13, 2022, with a $287 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Ebeling Philip sold 7,000 shares for $275.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,925,000 led to the insider holds 243 shares of the business.

Herbert Timothy P. sold 11,715 shares of INSP for $3,223,617 on Feb 15. The CEO and President now owns 17,889 shares after completing the transaction at $275.17 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Herbert Timothy P., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 20,138 shares for $275.52 each. As a result, the insider received 5,548,477 and left with 29,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $282.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSP has traded an average of 315.48K shares per day and 376.75k over the past ten days. A total of 28.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.33M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 888.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $119.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129M to a low estimate of $110.6M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.38M, an estimated increase of 72.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.41M, an increase of 44.90% less than the figure of $72.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.86M, up 39.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756.2M and the low estimate is $705.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.