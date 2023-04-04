Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $77.50 in the prior trading day, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) closed at $75.44, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705949 shares were traded. ITGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On February 24, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dziedzic Joseph W bought 4,000 shares for $61.95 per share. The transaction valued at 247,790 led to the insider holds 122,378 shares of the business.

BAILEY PAMELA G sold 7,018 shares of ITGR for $519,746 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 49,544 shares after completing the transaction at $74.06 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Bolt Jennifer M, who serves as the EVP, Global Operations & ESG of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $71.16 each. As a result, the insider received 71,160 and left with 22,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR has reached a high of $88.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 365.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Shares short for ITGR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 593.63k with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 690.87k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $371M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $371M. As of the current estimate, Integer Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $313.01M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $330M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.