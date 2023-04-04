Invest in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $167.86 in the prior trading day, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $167.74, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3217723 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sadana Anshul sold 43,225 shares for $152.43 per share. The transaction valued at 6,588,839 led to the insider holds 81,043 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 3,500 shares of ANET for $530,753 on Mar 14. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 237,100 shares after completing the transaction at $151.64 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $147.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,946,625 and left with 3,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $171.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.46M, an estimated increase of 45.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 38.10% less than the figure of $45.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.