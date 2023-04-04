Invest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.34 in the prior trading day, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) closed at $1.10, down -17.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2379138 shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 27, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 27, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $2.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8812.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 748.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.41M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.13M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.57. EPS for the following year is -$5.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$4.01 and -$7.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 97.90% over than the figure of $70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, up 78.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.59B and the low estimate is $17.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.