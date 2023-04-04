Invest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234147 shares were traded. JNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JNCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when TANG KEVIN C bought 20,286 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 20,651 led to the insider holds 5,300,087 shares of the business.

TANG KEVIN C bought 65,701 shares of JNCE for $65,307 on Mar 13. The 10% Owner now owns 5,279,801 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 24,879 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider received 27,864 and left with 228,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNCE has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2729, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1243.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JNCE traded on average about 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JNCE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 2.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$3.05.