Investing in Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Infinera Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.59, down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716007 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INFN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 52,798 led to the insider holds 82,451 shares of the business.

HEARD DAVID W bought 6,500 shares of INFN for $37,156 on May 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 608,740 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share. On May 06, another insider, HEARD DAVID W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,388 and bolstered with 602,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INFN traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Shares short for INFN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 37.99M with a Short Ratio of 40.32M, compared to 38.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.29% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $435.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $437.28M to a low estimate of $434.6M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $401.24M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $384M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.