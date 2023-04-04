Investing in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed at $163.45 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $168.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595894 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Repligen Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $180.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $190.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on December 07, 2022, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Snodgres Jon sold 5,647 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,129,400 led to the insider holds 29,325 shares of the business.

Hunt Anthony sold 25,000 shares of RGEN for $5,000,000 on Nov 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 178,265 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, DAWES KAREN A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 775 shares for $227.17 each. As a result, the insider received 176,057 and left with 76,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $262.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 188.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGEN has traded an average of 567.71K shares per day and 491.01k over the past ten days. A total of 55.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $184.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190.9M to a low estimate of $177.9M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $186.52M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.61M, a decrease of -8.60% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.11M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $809M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.53M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $803.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851M and the low estimate is $782M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.