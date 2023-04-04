Investing in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Veracyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.17, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $22.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607662 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VCYT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when EASTHAM KARIN sold 18,750 shares for $22.78 per share. The transaction valued at 427,044 led to the insider holds 23,451 shares of the business.

Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of VCYT for $773,888 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 53,967 shares after completing the transaction at $22.76 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, EASTHAM KARIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,001 and left with 23,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VCYT traded 733.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 700.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Shares short for VCYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $74.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.77M to a low estimate of $73.93M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.34M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.9M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.51M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.02M and the low estimate is $315.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.