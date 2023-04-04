Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) closed at $0.12 down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1328217 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1240 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1108.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3264.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERB has traded an average of 6.33M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 102.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.17M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 7.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1M to a low estimate of $2.12M. As of the current estimate, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $11.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.