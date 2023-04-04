Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $9.31 in the prior trading day, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) closed at $9.24, down -0.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127877 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 167,672 led to the insider holds 452,676 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of ARI for $10,647 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 11,229 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On May 17, another insider, BIDERMAN MARK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.68 each. As a result, the insider received 126,827 and left with 65,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 83.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $14.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 5.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $90.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.9M to a low estimate of $79.6M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.18M, an estimated increase of 40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.12M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.64M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.3M and the low estimate is $275.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.