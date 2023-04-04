Is Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $54.56 in the prior trading day, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed at $54.78, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568107 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2729.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Sama Rinda sold 19,929 shares for $56.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,415 led to the insider holds 55,854 shares of the business.

Sama Rinda sold 3,392 shares of AXNX for $191,750 on Feb 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 608 shares after completing the transaction at $56.53 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, COHEN RAYMOND W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,117 shares for $60.93 each. As a result, the insider received 494,578 and left with 160,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 694.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 640.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Shares short for AXNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $83.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.8M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.13M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.51M, an increase of 39.40% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.46M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.29M, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.4M and the low estimate is $317.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.