Is CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed at $16.23 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $16.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2707413 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 125.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNX traded on average about 3.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.83M with a Short Ratio of 27.30M, compared to 29.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 26.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $489.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $536M to a low estimate of $418M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $790.47M, an estimated decrease of -38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $459.31M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.