Is this a Prime Time To acquire 2U Inc. (TWOU) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960322 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWOU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWOU traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 934.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 7.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $238.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.6M to a low estimate of $235.85M. As of the current estimate, 2U Inc.’s year-ago sales were $253.33M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.64M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.52M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $995.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.08M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.