Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) stock

After finishing at $5.52 in the prior trading day, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) closed at $5.37, down -2.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725184 shares were traded. CHMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2020, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $10.50.

FBR & Co. reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 10, 2017, and also maintained the target price at $19.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Lown Jeffrey B bought 1,500 shares for $5.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,693 led to the insider holds 15,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cherry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHMI has reached a high of $7.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 469.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHMI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.21, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.1M to a low estimate of $5.1M. As of the current estimate, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.45M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.71M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.52M, down -56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.07M and the low estimate is $24.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.