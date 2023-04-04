Is this a Prime Time To acquire First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stock

After finishing at $217.50 in the prior trading day, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed at $208.49, down -4.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2204218 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $200 from $194 previously.

On March 23, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $162 to $230.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jeffers Byron Michael sold 239 shares for $202.40 per share. The transaction valued at 48,374 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chapman Richard D sold 7,500 shares of FSLR for $1,582,500 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 21,689 shares after completing the transaction at $211.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wright Norman L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 465 shares for $214.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,915 and bolstered with 1,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $219.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.68 and -$2.08.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $989.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $762M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $907.32M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.65M, an increase of 88.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $853M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.4M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.