Is this a Prime Time To acquire Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) stock

The price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed at $47.01 in the last session, down -1.65% from day before closing price of $47.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301835 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 346.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Marshall Jolene Lau sold 4,000 shares for $48.04 per share. The transaction valued at 192,160 led to the insider holds 5,535 shares of the business.

Arntz Michael sold 10,418 shares of SMAR for $496,730 on Mar 21. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 18,483 shares after completing the transaction at $47.68 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,221 shares for $44.47 each. As a result, the insider received 98,768 and left with 9,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $58.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMAR traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.81M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $206.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.7M to a low estimate of $205.8M. As of the current estimate, Smartsheet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.39M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.64M, an increase of 29.30% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.18M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 38.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $961.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $990M and the low estimate is $908M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.