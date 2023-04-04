It’s a good day to be an Certara Inc. (CERT) shareholder

In the latest session, Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed at $23.57 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $24.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725665 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Certara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $19.

On September 08, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Traynor Richard M. sold 10,000 shares for $21.45 per share. The transaction valued at 214,500 led to the insider holds 184,564 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 15,000 shares of CERT for $300,000 on Feb 02. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 194,564 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, EQT Avatar Parent L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 29,954,521 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 449,317,815 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 256.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERT has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 3.99M over the past ten days. A total of 157.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $82.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $84.91M to a low estimate of $80.99M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.35M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.39M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.1M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386M and the low estimate is $360.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.