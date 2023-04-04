It’s a good day to be an Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Etsy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $108.25, down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $111.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2403189 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $85 from $150 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $106.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,217,934 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $2,153,289 on Mar 15. The President & CEO now owns 107,305 shares after completing the transaction at $103.28 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Daniel Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $103.45 each. As a result, the insider received 103,447 and left with 3,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETSY traded 3.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.96M. Shares short for ETSY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 15.28M, compared to 12.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.77 and -$5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.22. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $750.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.9M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717.14M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.2M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $703M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562.42M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.