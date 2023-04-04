It’s a good day to be an Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.83, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051226 shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 36.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 35.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $5.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5962.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBI traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.04M, compared to 11.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, PBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19. The current Payout Ratio is 94.20% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $869.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $875.66M to a low estimate of $864.3M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $926.94M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $835.31M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $822.02M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.