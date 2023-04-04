It’s a good day to be an Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) shareholder

In the latest session, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) closed at $16.77 up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $16.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835687 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Utz Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CC Collier Holdings, LLC sold 1,500,000 shares for $16.66 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990,000 led to the insider holds 3,648,380 shares of the business.

Chu Chinh sold 1,500,000 shares of UTZ for $24,990,000 on Mar 17. The 10% Owner now owns 3,648,380 shares after completing the transaction at $16.66 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Lissette Dylan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 76,815 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,410,969 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UTZ has traded an average of 445.06K shares per day and 470.23k over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 6.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UTZ is 0.23, from 0.21 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $336.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $348.5M to a low estimate of $330M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.9M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.43M, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.