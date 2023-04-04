It’s an appealing income play to consider ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

The price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $18.93 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $18.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690978 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when DAVIS STEPHEN sold 3,851 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 72,322 led to the insider holds 91,727 shares of the business.

KIM AUSTIN D. sold 803 shares of ACAD for $15,080 on Feb 24. The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary now owns 20,108 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Schneyer Mark C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 577 shares for $18.78 each. As a result, the insider received 10,836 and left with 4,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $28.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACAD traded on average about 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 8.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $129.7M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.76M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.25M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.14M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.67M and the low estimate is $527.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.