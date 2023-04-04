It’s an appealing income play to consider Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed at $0.12, down -15.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4605352 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1354 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1206.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRKN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4087.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.34M. Insiders hold about 11.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.3M and the low estimate is $124.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.