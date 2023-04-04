It’s an appealing income play to consider Natera Inc. (NTRA)

After finishing at $55.52 in the prior trading day, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $54.27, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011414 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 25, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Chapman Steven Leonard sold 2,571 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 141,405 led to the insider holds 209,819 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 1,375 shares of NTRA for $75,625 on Mar 29. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 64,833 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $55.13 each. As a result, the insider received 144,002 and left with 212,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 5.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.3 and a low estimate of -$1.58, while EPS last year was -$1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.63. EPS for the following year is -$4.64, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.92 and -$5.21.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $215.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.6M to a low estimate of $209.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.03M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.92M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $989.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $957.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.