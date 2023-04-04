It’s an appealing income play to consider Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

After finishing at $26.30 in the prior trading day, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $25.92, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172886 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, MMMK Development, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 10.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.99% and a Short% of Float of 29.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.39M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.