It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) stock

The closing price of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) was $19.01 for the day, up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $18.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711470 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Wettig Thane sold 905 shares for $18.71 per share. The transaction valued at 16,933 led to the insider holds 110,653 shares of the business.

Conterno Enrique A sold 31,589 shares of FGEN for $638,013 on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 384,868 shares after completing the transaction at $20.20 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Eisner Mark, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,140 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 204,801 and left with 175,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

FGEN traded an average of 959.58K shares per day over the past three months and 734.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 6.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.6M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.54M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.07M, a decrease of -50.60% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -44.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.59M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.