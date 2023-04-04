It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Globant S.A. (GLOB) stock

The closing price of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) was $158.56 for the day, down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $164.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647087 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLOB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $291.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $395.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $266.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.37.

Shares Statistics:

GLOB traded an average of 413.36K shares per day over the past three months and 486.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.02M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.41 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $491.9M to a low estimate of $488.48M. As of the current estimate, Globant S.A.’s year-ago sales were $379.82M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.92M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $504.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.44M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.