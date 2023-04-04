It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) stock

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed the day trading at $13.43 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $13.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025559 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.41.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCSG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $8.50 previously.

On February 17, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 12,753 led to the insider holds 3,644 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCSG traded about 962.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCSG traded about 847.55k shares per day. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Shares short for HCSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

HCSG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.86, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 183.00% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $419.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $424M to a low estimate of $413.24M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.33M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.