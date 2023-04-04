It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) stock

The closing price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) was $47.43 for the day, down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $48.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726406 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $35.

On September 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Utter Christine Marie sold 4,688 shares for $47.79 per share. The transaction valued at 224,044 led to the insider holds 38,059 shares of the business.

Utter Christine Marie sold 26,658 shares of PTCT for $1,202,106 on Mar 27. The SVP, FINANCE & CAO now owns 38,059 shares after completing the transaction at $45.09 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, SOUTHWELL DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $45.10 each. As a result, the insider received 450,956 and left with 10,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $55.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.01.

Shares Statistics:

PTCT traded an average of 759.42K shares per day over the past three months and 808.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Shares short for PTCT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 5.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.65 and -$7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.26, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$6.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.6M to a low estimate of $166.33M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.23M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.5M, an increase of 43.50% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.85M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.59M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.93M and the low estimate is $771M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.