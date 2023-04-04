KDNY (Chinook Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $23.15 in the prior trading day, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed at $23.04, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505231 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KDNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Jerel Davis sold 400,000 shares for $22.75 per share. The transaction valued at 9,100,000 led to the insider holds 210,996 shares of the business.

DOBMEIER ERIC sold 8,097 shares of KDNY for $192,292 on Feb 10. The President, CEO now owns 301,138 shares after completing the transaction at $23.75 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Frohlich Tom, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider received 87,869 and left with 150,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 248.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 541.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -88.90% from the average estimate.