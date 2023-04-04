NEP (NextEra Energy Partners LP) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) closed at $60.59 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $60.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895563 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $89.

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $79.CIBC initiated its Neutral rating on June 10, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEP has traded an average of 786.06K shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 86.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.00M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 5.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEP is 3.25, from 2.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $344.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $453.52M to a low estimate of $282.23M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $415.39M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.75M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.