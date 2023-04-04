Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) was $26.48 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669565 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 160.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.06.

Shares Statistics:

PLRX traded an average of 814.02K shares per day over the past three months and 454.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.47 and -$3.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $820k. As of the current estimate, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2M, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57M, up 18.70% from the average estimate.