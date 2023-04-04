Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) was $171.46 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $175.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675247 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Richardson Nina sold 912 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 145,920 led to the insider holds 5,908 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 1,351 shares of SLAB for $195,895 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 6,820 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Wyatt Christy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $134.44 each. As a result, the insider received 200,988 and left with 5,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $194.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.15.

Shares Statistics:

SLAB traded an average of 499.70K shares per day over the past three months and 712.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.22M. Shares short for SLAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.17M to a low estimate of $247M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.81M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.14M, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $959M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.