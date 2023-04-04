The name Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed at $6.91 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $6.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312429 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 6,000 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 41,220 led to the insider holds 66,492 shares of the business.

Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares of PSEC for $31,909 on Nov 11. The CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO now owns 58,517 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Stark Eugene S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,100 and bolstered with 52,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSEC has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 400.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.81M. Insiders hold about 27.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 6.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSEC is 0.72, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $218.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $234.43M to a low estimate of $201.98M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $181.43M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.72M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $929.83M and the low estimate is $807.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.