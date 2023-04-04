The name Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $1.55 down -4.91% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587141 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,959 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 3,330 led to the insider holds 89,066 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 420 shares of UBX for $714 on Mar 31. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 62,817 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,210 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,840 and left with 91,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 116.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4792.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBX has traded an average of 396.30K shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.92M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 761.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 546.49k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$1.03 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$4.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$5.26.