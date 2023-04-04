There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) can be one of them

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed the day trading at $25.43 down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698689 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.10.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRDN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 19, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On December 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 19, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 5,500 shares for $29.15 per share. The transaction valued at 160,324 led to the insider holds 255,500 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 29,971 shares of VRDN for $871,257 on Mar 09. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.07 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Violin Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $36.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,840,000 and left with 430,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 596.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRDN traded about 576.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRDN traded about 462.2k shares per day. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.56. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$5.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -28.10% from the average estimate.