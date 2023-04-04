There is a good chance MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $10.42 in the prior trading day, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) closed at $10.40, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2156246 shares were traded. MGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on August 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MoneyGram’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGI has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 4.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $338.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338.25M to a low estimate of $338.25M. As of the current estimate, MoneyGram International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $324.6M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.13M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.13M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.