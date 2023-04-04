There is a good chance Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed at $223.37 in the last session, up 3.02% from day before closing price of $216.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636312 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On December 16, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $235.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares for $215.69 per share. The transaction valued at 862,760 led to the insider holds 74,078 shares of the business.

WATKINS FRANK T sold 3,000 shares of SWAV for $602,015 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 3,796 shares after completing the transaction at $200.67 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, PUCKETT DAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $200.74 each. As a result, the insider received 220,814 and left with 33,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shockwave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 231.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWAV traded on average about 474.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 345.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $142.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.75M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.18M, an estimated increase of 69.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.71M, an increase of 53.50% less than the figure of $69.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $488.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.15M, up 105.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.68M and the low estimate is $632.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.