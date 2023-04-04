There is a good chance Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) closed at $35.22 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $35.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291657 shares were traded. SYNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYNH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,156 led to the insider holds 47,552 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares of SYNH for $39,000 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 9,342 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,152 and left with 48,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 50.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYNH traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 963.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 6.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.