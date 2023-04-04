There Is Still Room For Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) was $9.10 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709862 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, FEINGOLD ANTON, who serves as the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of the company, sold 935 shares for $15.57 each. As a result, the insider received 14,563 and left with 37,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.81.

Shares Statistics:

ACRE traded an average of 813.51K shares per day over the past three months and 844.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 2.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ACRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.92.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $24.7M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.86M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.55M, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.55M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123M and the low estimate is $100.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.