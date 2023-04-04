There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

In the latest session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $32.55 up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $31.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2758043 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aehr Test Systems’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 230.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Erickson Gayn sold 50,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 569,064 shares of the business.

SPINK KENNETH B. sold 25,000 shares of AEHR for $880,500 on Mar 01. The VP of Finance and CFO now owns 99,880 shares after completing the transaction at $35.22 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, ROSATI MARIO M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 98,083 shares for $36.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,572,379 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEHR has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 2.31M over the past ten days. A total of 27.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.04M to a low estimate of $15.04M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $15.28M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.65M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.92M and the low estimate is $99.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.