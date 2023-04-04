There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN).

As of close of business last night, Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock clocked out at $47.06, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $48.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871246 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On March 24, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $73.

On December 06, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $57.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEGN traded 618.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.73M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 3.6M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$3.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $31.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.23M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.76M, an increase of 82.20% over than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 65.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.87M and the low estimate is $54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.