There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

As of close of business last night, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.84, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504768 shares were traded. VNDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos sold 22,538 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 140,876 led to the insider holds 1,476,902 shares of the business.

Williams Timothy sold 8,301 shares of VNDA for $51,887 on Mar 03. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 103,513 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Birznieks Gunther, who serves as the SVP, Business Development of the company, sold 8,268 shares for $6.26 each. As a result, the insider received 51,791 and left with 205,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vanda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNDA has reached a high of $12.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNDA traded 591.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 501.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.52M. Shares short for VNDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 1.83M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.38M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.5M and the low estimate is $276.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.